WandaVision: Kat Dennings Says She's "Always Available" for Marvel Studios "No Matter What"

Kat Dennings made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last week's episode of WandaVision, "We Interrupt This Program", returning to the role of Darcy Lewis that she first debuted in 2011's Thor and then played again in 2013's Thor: The Dark World. While she was absent from the MCU for several years after that, her return in WandaVision has many fans wondering if she'll return for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and while she hasn't received that call, Dennings says that she's always available for Marvel Studios, "no matter what".

Speaking with Variety, Dennings said that she assumes she's not in the fourth Thor film, but that anytime Marvel comes knocking she'll be there for them, period.

"Still don't know. I don't think so. I'm gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now," Dennings said regarding an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. "They're shooting it so I don't think so. I don't know. I promise. Scout's honor. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don't know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for the. No matter what."

Dennings recently said something similar to ComicBook.com, telling us that the answer to anything Marvel asks is always yes.

"You know, of course, anything Marvel wants of me the answer is always 'Yes.'"

Even though Dennings doesn't expect to be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, she is excited for Natalie Portman portraying Jane Foster as Thor.

"I haven't talked to her about it, but I am very excited," Dennings said. "And also, even if I were to ask, she couldn't tell me anything anyways. So, as a fan of Natalie and as a fan of the franchise, I cannot wait to see it."

For now, fans get to watch Dennings as Darcy Lewis in WandaVision on Disney+ and while she didn't give away any spoilers, she did get to read all of the scripts as part of preparing for the show.

"I was shocked to get the episodes. We read through them. We did table reads like a regular show," Dennings explained. "So I had all the scripts and I was as shocked as you are. But there was a time in the filming where I did do that. I separated my stuff out just because the sheer volume of things to take to work in the morning anyway, you know, you can't leave your script pages in your hotel room. That's another no-no for Marvel. So you have to take everything to work. Which is smart. So yeah, I just did my lines after a while and anything Darcy knew, and then I forgot about the rest of it, only because it helps me not be burdened with too many secrets here talking to you in the future."

