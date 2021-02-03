WandaVision: Kat Dennings Opens Up About How Marvel Secrecy Changed Since Thor Days

✖

Kat Dennings return in last weeks episode of WandaVision marked her first time back as Doctor Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. In the years since then the MCU and Marvel Studios has changed pretty drastically even though secrecy has been a huge part of their DNA since the beginning. Speaking in a new interview, Dennings opened up about how the secrecy has only increased since then and that her return to the MCU in the Disney+ series involved multiple NDAs and countless secret meetings but in the end, as she put it, "Once you’re in the Marvel Universe, you’re kind of there even if they kill you. You’re still there."

"You sign an NDA before you get the phone call," Dennings told Variety. "They’re like, 'How do you feel about this (WandaVision)?' Like I’m gonna say no, at all ever to Marvel for anything. You say yes a then you’re in for a wild ride. You don’t even know what’s happening. I still don’t really know what’s happening."

She continued, "My first meeting with (series head writer) Jac Schaeffer and (series director) Matt Shakman was at the new Marvel offices. I had been to the old offices, but never the new ones. It’s really intense and incredible. If you’re a fan of Marvel, your brain would explode, but you sign an NDA when you get to the lobby. So intense, so intense. And then once you do that, you sit and they bring you a little badge, and then you go into the room. And I understood why I had to sign the NDA before this meeting. The walls were just covered with the comic book pages with references. For a person who thinks comic books are like the end-all be-all, it was just like, unreal. It was there. They took this very serious. They always do, but this, specifically, they wanted to get this just right, because it’s so different from anything Marvel’s ever done. Everything has been meticulously planned. They laid out the sketch of it and what I would be doing, but to be honest I still don’t really know what happens."

We don't know what happens either Kat, but there are five episodes left of the series and we can't wait to find out.

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.