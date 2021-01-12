WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Snotgate With Paul Bettany

✖

Superhero movies are a strange business; you end up wearing impractical outfits, hanging from uncomfortable rigs, and sharing intimate moments with co-stars that you only see for a couple of months every three years or so. All of that said, the visual of The Vision (Paul Bettany) apparently leaking snot onto Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is a visual that sticks with you. Apparently, it was a sticking point with Bettany, as well, as after Olsen told him that he had dripped on her, she says he was genuinely offended, and has since gone on to repeat the story in interviews.

Of course, the pair have gotten over the argument. Still, there's something really funny about the visual of Marvel's android hero, who presumably doesn't have a lot going on in the way of bodily fluits, managing to somehow land them on the love of his life.

"Paul and I have worked with each other for now six years and have never been in a legitimate argument, like a true moment where we bothered one another, until I had mentioned to him that while he was painted purple and kissing me, his snot had dripped onto my face," Olsen told Good Morning America. "He got so genuinely angry and defensive, and it was so shocking that after all this time, that’s what made him really, really mad at me and now he’s telling everyone this story. We got over it quickly, but it was definitely a weird moment when you work with someone for such a long time, and you actually get to see them mad at you."

Bettany can share his side of the story tomorrow, as he is set to appear on the long-running morning talk show.

Olsen and Bettany appear together in WandaVision, set to debut on Friday, January 15, with its first two episodes and then go weekly. The series, which looks to be a departure for Marvel, taking an unconventional tone and playing with TV conventions, is the first new content set in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. This will also be the first onscreen appearances of Scarlet Witch and The Vision since Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively, with The Vision's death at the end of Infinity War informing much of Scarlet Witch's personality in Endgame. A new generation of Marvel content is rolling out in 2021, with several TV series featuring cast and characters from the movies debuting on Disney+. Black Widow will debut in theaters in May.