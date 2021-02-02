WandaVision Fan Imagines Horrific End for Show

✖

Something weird is going on in Westview. As we saw in the latest episode of WandaVision, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) has tracked someone there because he's supposed to catch up with them due to the Witness Protection Program. When he arrived on site, however...well — you saw what unfolded after. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has decided to begin manipulating reality for whatever reason, and she may or may not be under the control of someone else with ulterior motives.

Either way, Episode Four — aptly titled "We Interrupt This Program" — started answering some of the questions the series introduced in the first three episodes. It also introduced more questions, like "Is Vision actually alive?" after a jump scare involving the android's dead body. Now, one dedicated WandaVision fan has used the moment to craft a horrific end for the series.

The legendary @Spdrmnkyxxiii uses the disturbing moment to perfectly sum up the bizarre relationship between Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany). In the artwork, Vision's dead body looks exactly as it does after he was killed off during Avengers: Infinity War. Standing over his shoulder is Wanda, her reality-warping powers in full effect as she manipulates the body of her partner.

"Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is," Olsen previously told Elle about the show. "With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all."

"Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience," she added. "I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, as are both seasons of The Mandalorian.

