WandaVision Episode 4 Makes A Dark Reveal About Vision

WandaVision Episode 4 finally drops the veil - both literally and figuratively. "We Interrupt This Program" revealed the real circumstances surrounding WandaVision's faux sitcom world - and how the people outside of it are dealing with the phenomenon. The episode to the rare format of setting most of the action outside the bubble of the fantasy world - but that doesn't mean we didn't get some important development with Wanda and Vision themselves. Episode 4 ended with a revisit to Episode 3's climactic showdown between Wanda and Geraldine; but this time, we got a horrifying reveal about Vision that may change everything...

Warning: WandaVision Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

WandaVision Episode 3 culminating with Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) helping Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) deliver her twin baby boys. Wanda and Geraldine's close moment was quickly shattered when Geraldine recalled the death of Wanda's brother Pietro - a thought not sanctioned in Wanda's fantasy. The episode avoided showing what happened with Wanda and Geraldine - only telling us that Geraldine was expelled from the fantasy bubble, back into the real world. Episode 4 of WandaVision fills in the blanks of what happened in during that unseen moment of Episode 3, and it's pretty freaky.

As suspected, Wanda's switch flipped in a big way when Geraldine (who is now revealed to be Monica Rambeau, S.W.O.R.D. agent) mentioned Ultron. Wanda used her telekinesis to hurl Monica through an entire line of houses and out of the Westview bubble. That act made Wanda temporarily snap out of her own delusion, and ponder the reality of her situation. This time, when the ending of Episode 3 plays out (Vision enters and asks where Geraldine is), Wanda has a very different... vision, of Vision. Instead of the happy sitcom android, or human facade, Wanda sees only this:

(Photo: Disney+)

This sight of Vision is visually troubling to Wanda, and is the strongest hint that a major WandaVision theory is true: Vision is still dead, and this version of him is just a mirage, created by Wanda. The question that WandaVision will have to explore going forward, is just how "alive" is this recreation of Vision? Can he exist outside the bubble of Wanda's forced delusion? Is that Vision's actual re-animated body, or is he entirely a figment that Wanda conjured? And most of all: what happens if (when) this conjured Vision decides to take a stand against Wanda? Would she ever willfully destroy him, or can he somehow become permanently real, and cheat death?

Whatever those answers are, they're about to reverberate throughout the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.