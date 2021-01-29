WandaVision Episode 4 Confirms Who the Series' Villain Is

✖

The fourth episode of WandaVision is officially available to watch on Disney+ and it's a doozy! Marvel fans got a little bit of Monica Rambeau’s (Teyonah Parris) history as well as the exciting return of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). There have been many fan theories floating around about the series since it premiered earlier this month, and fans have been especially curious about who will turn out to be the show's main villain. While there's still plenty that could be revealed within the next five episodes, the latest definitely confirmed one villainous aspect of the show. Warning: Spoilers Ahead...

The fourth episode of WandaVision followed Monica as she returned from The Blip post-Avengers: Endgame. She decided to jump back into her job within SWORD, which led to her meeting Jimmy Woo outside of Westview. She was quickly sucked into the force field surrounding the town, which led to SWORD creating a camp outside of the area in order to investigate and closely monitor the events of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) sitcom life.

Last week, we saw that Monica was expelled from Westview, presumably by Wanda, and we now know exactly what happened. Wanda was upset by Monica's mention of Ultron and accused Monica of not being her friend nor her neighbor. Wanda then used her powers to throw her out of the town and when Monica woke up in the field, she was surrounded by SWORD. During the latest episode, Jimmy and Darcy rushed to her side upon her return and she exclaimed, "It's all Wanda."

Of course, Monica probably doesn't have the full story. In a new teaser that was released this morning, it seems that Wanda may not know how her new reality began. She may be controlling the events in Westview, but that doesn't mean a bigger villain didn't trigger the spiral. However, it's safe to say Wanda is leaning towards a villainous breakdown like the one that led to the events of House of M.

What did you think about the fourth episode of WandaVision? Do you have any new theories? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.