WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Hints at the Show's Secret Marvel Villain

Elizabeth Olsen says you don't know who or what Marvel villain might be behind WandaVision — if there's a villain at all. The sitcom-inspired reality seemingly made real by Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) is now home to her not-dead husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), and their newborn twin sons Tommy and Billy. The show's audience: the mysterious organization known as S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division), who monitor the newlywed couple in the suburbs of Westview. Amid fan speculation that neighbors Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) are secretly classic characters from the Marvel comics with devilish intentions, Olsen offers up a new tease:

"Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is," the Avengers star told Elle. "With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all."

When undercover S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) mentioned Ultron (James Spader), the killer of Wanda's twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a sinister Scarlet Witch forcibly expelled her from "TV Land." Wanda's rejection of reality — and her causing harm to Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) and then Dottie when they threaten to disrupt her delusion — have prompted theories that Wanda is the show's real villain.

"Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience," Olsen said. "I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together."

Since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which ends with Quicksilver's death and Wanda as the newest member of Earth's mightiest heroes, Marvel Studios has been "slapping her over the head with more grief," Olsen quipped about her character. Traumatic experiences in Captain America: Civil War and then Avengers: Infinity War — where Vision dies twice, first killed by Wanda and then by Thanos (Josh Brolin) — have left Wanda in need of a fresh start.

"The show is like a blank slate for them," Olsen explained. "Wanda and Vision's journey to this point is a story of pure, innocent love and deep connection with another person. It was also very traumatizing. Tragedy has always been their story. In our show, we kind of wipe that clean and start fresh."

New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

