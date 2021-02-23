How WandaVision Leads to Marvel's Legion of Monsters

✖

WandaVision has totally upended how fans of superhero cinema consume content. Over the course of the past month or so, fans have theorized and speculated to their heart's delight on the various aspects of the show, anywhere from the eventual big bad to the identity of the mysterious aerospace engineer — the latter, of which, might end up being a total flub. Now we're going out on a limb here, but it's time to talk about how this series could lead directly into a Legion of Monsters series or film franchise at one point or another.

First, it was Mephisto. Then Nightmare. Now, there's an outside chance Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) could be keeping Man-Thing captive in her basement. It's through the introduction of Ted Sallis that the Legion of Monsters could receive a live-action adaptation.

Though the character's inclusion might seem a bit haphazard at the moment, it begins to make more sense when you take a step back and look at the immediate future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Man-Thing has a direct connection to the multiverse as the keeper of the Nexus of All-Realities. The mossy mainstay in Marvel's horror comics is the one who watched over the place where all universes collide.

It'd be an incredibly organic way to introduce the character, no?

Like most other comic teams in the Marvel mythos, the Legion of Monsters has various members throughout the years, though it nearly always has the Macabre Man-Thing, Morbius, and Jack Russell — the Werewolf by Night — on its roster. Other frequent members include the likes of the Living Mummy and Manphibian, if you care to flesh the group out further.

Say Marvel Studios pulls the ultimate subversion and manages to introduce Man-Thing in WandaVision, it already has the first of many members that will likely be introduced in the next few years. Even if we remove Morbius from the equation — because Sony has the character's live-action film rights, you know — there's still a possibility a character like Dracula could take his place after appearing in something like Blade.

Even before then, fans we'll get to see Moon Knight hit Disney+, a series that could very well introduce the masses to Werewolf by Night. After all, Marc Spector made his triumphant debut in the wildly collectible Werewolf by Night #32.

A property like Legion of Monsters is definitely a stretch for a company like Marvel to take, but it also happens to include a bunch of cult classic characters that would likely be huge hits with horror fiends. Plus, it's not like you can say the word 'never' is in Marvel's vocabulary at this point in the development of the MCU.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

