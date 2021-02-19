How WandaVision Could Lead to Man-Thing

✖

WandaVision blew the roof off the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing fans to a corner of the world they've yet seen before. Finally, the series revealed some things most fans have anticipated for weeks, and, shockingly enough, the revelations are something that could lead directly to Man-Thing. Go ahead and re-read that, because you may need a second to process — but WandaVision could be setting up the eventual introduction of Ted Sallis.

Full spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode 7. If you have yet to watch "Breaking the Fourth Wall," proceed with caution.

As most expected, the major revelation finally came out that Agnes isn't really Agnes. Instead, she's playing Agatha Harkness, a witch that's been a long-time supporting character of the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel comics mythos. Immediately prior to the reveal, however, fans were treated to another commercial — this time, for a pharmaceutical called Nexus.

As with the commercials of past, this one has also started spawning countless theories — one, of which, suggests the commercial could reference the Nexus of All Realities. In the source material, the Nexus of All Realities is exactly what it sounds like — a meeting place where all realities and universes in the multiverse merge.

The keeper of the Nexus? The Macabre Man-Thing.

Put on your tinfoil hat a bit and jump down a rabbit hole with us really quick. Remember when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was going down into Agatha's basement? Tree-like branches were lining the walls. In the mid-credits scene, we see the same appendages glowing with mystical purple power.

What if Agatha has already taken over the Nexus of All Realities, and is either using Man-Thing or part of Man-Thing to fold realities in on itself? It's a stern departure from any Mephisto or Nightmare-related theories, but it's also something that would rip open the multiverse. After all, we do know that WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

