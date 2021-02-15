WandaVision: Nightmare Arrives in Spooky Fan Art

✖

WandaVision has yet to technically unveil a villain, at least in the traditional sense. Through six episodes, there's been growing tensions between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and SWORD, though an A-list antagonist has yet to enter the fray. Some think it might end up being Evan Peters posing as Mephisto, others think Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) could end up being Nightmare. Regardless, most fans of the Disney+ show hope the revelation happens sooner rather than later. When it comes to social media fan-favorite BossLogic, he already has the arrival of Nightmare planned out perfectly.

Sunday afternoon, the fan artist took to his social media accounts to share a new piece he crafted. In it, the Scarlet Witch (Olsen) is encapsulated in what looks to be the Mind Stone. The Infinity Stone is then captured in a dreamcatcher, which is being held up by the classic Doctor Strange villain. See the poster for yourself below.

Interestingly enough, all the villain theorizing could be all for naught after Olsen herself admitted it's not entirely clear whether or not the series has a traditional antagonist.

“Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is. With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," Olsen said in an interview with Elle earlier this year. “Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together.”

Regardless, WandaVision still has three episodes left to wrap up its story before it leads fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directly into the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad is on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.