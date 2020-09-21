WandaVision Trailer: What Marvel Fans Are Saying About Emmys Footage

Marvel fans are calling a new look at WandaVision, the Marvel Studios-produced television series coming soon to the Disney+ streaming service, the real winner of tonight's Emmy Awards. Aired during this year's virtual awards ceremony broadcast live on ABC Sunday, this latest WandaVision trailer gives fans their first glimpse at the anticipated series since Super Bowl LIV in February. The sitcom-inspired WandaVision tunes into a new channel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when a super-powered suburban couple, Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision starts as a familiar sitcom inspired by classic shows — including The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, and Full House — but quickly snowballs into "an epic Marvel movie that you've grown to know or love," according to returning Avengers star Bettany.

"I think there's been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that ... Each time there's more exciting stuff for us to do," he said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think people are going to be really blown away by it."

Added Olsen, "Just from starting from Age of Ultron, the things that I've loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we're getting to explore now. And I'm very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it's going to be a wild ride."

The big-budget series produced by Kevin Feige comes from head writer Jac Shaeffer (screenwriter of Marvel Studios feature films Captain Marvel and Black Widow) and director Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

"It's not at all the small screen, you know? It's still the big screen, but streaming," Schaeffer told Variety during last summer's D23 Expo. "And so there's still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it's like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do."

Reactions to the Emmys look continue below. WandaVision is due out later this year exclusively on Disney+.