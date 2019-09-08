Paul Bettany Says WandaVision Starts as a Sitcom and “Snowballs” Into a Regular MCU Movie

Marvel let fans know about so many of its future movies and TV shows, at D23 Expo in Anaheim. WandaVision was one of the shows that no one knew much about heading into that presentation. Both series stars told Entertainment Weekly about what viewers can expect from the Disney+ experience this week. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are back to play Vision and Wanda Maximoff respectively.

WandaVision is a different beast than a lot of Marvel’s output in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far because of the sitcom theme. Bettany says that the experience starts out very surreal and then settles into material that some fans would experience from a MCU movie. Olsen pointed toward the sitcom mash-up in her comments to the magazine, and the Vision actor talked about the slide into the second half of the series.

“That’s where it starts. and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love,” Bettany said. “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

He thinks that people, “are going to be really blown away by it.” All of the fanfare around the roll-out seems to indicate that will be the case. There are eagle-eyed fans already noticing some strange things in the poster given out at D23. Wanda’s shadow in the image of her and Vision on their couch looks to have the character’s comic-accurate headdress. There’s also the concern around the black and white aesthetic inhabited by everything else in the image beside the title characters.

Bettany has said in the past that he’d joked about a “domestic sitcom” between Scarlet Witch and Vision. Now, the joke has morphed into some sort of twisted version of that suggestion. So, Olsen thinks that fans should expect some twists and turns in WandaVision. The idea may have been discussed a long time ago, but the series looks like it will be much more than the picture of marital bliss that the series looks like upon first blush.

Olsen explained at German Comic-Con, “That’s what’s so funny, is Paul planted this idea before Disney was launching their own platform. I think it was just funny to him to think of us as doing a domestic sitcom, and somehow whatever he planted, he planted the seed and now we’re actually doing something.”

