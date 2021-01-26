WandaVision's Paul Bettany Can't Stop Talking About Vision's Privates

✖

Paul Bettany simply can't get enough chatter about Vision's privates. Weeks after the Marvel superstar spoke at length about, ahem, Vision's color with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Bettany has told another podcast Marvel Studios actually drew up the character's full anatomy during the development of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Speaking with Lights, Camera, Pod, Bettany says Ultron director Joss Whedon made a push for the studio's visual development department to draw the Vision's very specific anatomy.

"I know Joss Whedon apparently really, really wanted the rendition of him, when Vision first is born, before he was clothed, he was like 'He's gotta have a penis,'" Bettany tells the podcast. "And everyone — Kevin [Feige], Louis [D'Esposito], I mean everybody was like, 'I don't know, Joss...I mean...I'm not sure.'"

We talked to Paul Bettany about #WandaVision and ended up with a story about how Joss Whedon wanted Vision to look when he first appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. “He was like, ‘He has to have a penis.’” INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/WxeiERrVWv — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 26, 2021

Bettany says Whedon responded with, "He has to have a penis. I want to see some drawings of penises."

"Actually, somewhere is the rendition of Vision's birth with these penises and they put them all up on the wall," the actor concludes. "And they all went in and they sat down and Joss went, 'Yeah, I'm 100-percent wrong, I don't need to see any of these."

After the android was introduced in Ultron, he went on to appear in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Now, Bettany is portraying the character in Disney+'s acclaimed WandaVision series. In the same interview, Bettany mentioned he thinks fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see it in a whole new light once the series wraps up.

"I think they're going to be massively surprised by the end of the show," the star said on the podcast. "I really think people are going to be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're going to look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding of what direction it's moving."

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.