WandaVision: Paul Bettany Says Series Will Make Fans Look at MCU in "Whole New Light"

Now three episodes into WandaVision, there's a recurring theme amongst those who are involved in the show. With press tours ongoing, anyone from Elizabeth Olsen to Teyonah Parris has said the events of the show begin to pick up in the show's fourth episode. Now, Paul Bettany says the back half of the season is likely something that will change how fans view the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the rest of time.

Speaking to Barstool's Lights, Camera, Pod podcast, Bettany said he thinks fans will never see what's coming in the next six episodes.

Paul Bettany tells us that #WandaVision’s ending will cause fans to “look at the MCU in a whole new light” and teases intense scenes with a secret actor down the line. INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/bGqRo3qaHA — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 25, 2021

"I think they're going to be massively surprised by the end of the show," the star said on the podcast. "I really think people are going to be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're going to look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding of what direction it's moving."

Furthermore, the MCU mainstay double-downed on the fact he's working with an actor he's always wanted to. As Bettany says, that information has yet to leak, and he's that much more excited because of it.

"I would also say that, you know, so many things get leaked and people find out about certain things," he added. "But there's this thing that's been kept completely under wraps that happens, and I work with this actor that I have always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together and the scenes are great, and I think people will be really excited. There's some gossip I probably shouldn't have told you and I'm probably going to get a call from Marvel security saying, 'Why the hell did you say that?'"

