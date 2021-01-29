WandaVision Reveals Geraldine's Origin and Real Name

✖

WandaVision revealed Geraldine’s origin and real name in the latest episode. “We Interrupt This Program”, the series’ fourth installment clears up Monica Rambeau's involvement with strange happenings in Westview. Unlike all the previous episodes, there’s no catchy jingle or intro sequence. We are dropped into the moment after this woman has been brought back into being by The Hulk’s snap in Avengers: Endgame. Rambeau frantically runs around a now-packed hospital desperately trying to find her mother who had recently underwent treatment for cancer. A calm doctor had to explain to her that her mother, Maria Rambeau had the disease come back after two years and she passed before the second snap.

So, in the time Monica was away, her mom established SWORD. In the comics, a branch of the military founded to monitor threats from space. But, in its MCU incarnation, it’s the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division. The entire branch is focused on outer space threats in the form of things like the Skrull invasion during Captain Marvel. So, Agent Rambeau was following in her mother’s footsteps with her service. However, instead of getting to go back to space, she’s been grounded by the active director. She was sent to Westview to help Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo with a missing persons case. She gets pulled into the strange forcefield Wanda is generating after her drone goes missing. (The helicopter in Episode 2 now makes a lot more sense.)

So, it’s pretty clear that Teyonah Parris’ character will play a huge role in the series and the larger MCU going forward. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige alluded to this when speaking to The Wrap before the series got going.

"The notion of Monica Rambeau in this series was very natural; needing a particular type of role and a particular type of storytelling device, that at Marvel can become more than that if we make it a character that we know we have stories for," Feige said. "That unlocked a whole new aspect of the show." He added, "We always knew that Monica would have a future within the MCU ... The ability to further meet her as Teyonah Parris in this series, before the movie, was this organic shift."

