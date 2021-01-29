WandaVision Fans Have Feelings About Monica and Maria Rambeau

The latest episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ today and it's been the talk of Twitter. Marvel fans are loving the return of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), especially the throwbacks to their previous movies. Another major player in Episode 4 was Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who has grown up since we last saw her in Captain Marvel. Monica's opening scene in the latest WandaVision has Marvel fans deep in their feelings. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead...

The episode began with Monica returning from The Blip only to discover her mother, Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel), passed away from cancer three years earlier. The episode goes on to reveal that Maria founded SWORD, which is the organization Monica now works for. Naturally, the death of Maria and the devastating circumstances which prevented Monica from being with her have caused many Marvel fans to tweets about their pain.

Between wondering how Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is handling Maria's death to praising Marvel for their writing, the tweets about Monica and Maria are vast. However, they all have one thing in common... Emotions! You can check out some of the tweets below: