WandaVision: Kevin Feige Teases the Importance of Monica Rambeau

WandaVision is almost here! The highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series drops on Disney+ this Friday, and fans cannot wait to see what's in store for the show's main characters. One such character is Monica Rambeau, who was first seen in Captain Marvel. The adult version of Monica will be played by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision, and she's also expected to reprise the role in Captain Marvel 2. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about Monica Rambeau and teased her importance in WandaVision.

"The notion of Monica Rambeau in this series was very natural; needing a particular type of role and a particular type of storytelling device, that at Marvel can become more than that if we make it a character that we know we have stories for," Feige explained. "That unlocked a whole new aspect of the show." He added, "We always knew that Monica would have a future within the MCU ... The ability to further meet her as Teyonah Parris in this series, before the movie, was this organic shift."

In a recent with ComicBook.com, which you can watch at the top of the page, Parris opened up about bringing the character back to life and how much of her backstory will be filled in.

"You meet young Monica in Captain Marvel and I definitely went back to that film to see how Akira Akbar has portrayed her and the things she was," Parris said. "And obviously we're meeting Monica Rambeau now, very grown and just trying to map out and imagine what her growth and what her life has been since we last saw her has been a lot of the fun part. And then also going back to the comic books and the source material of 'Who is Monica Rambeau?' And using my own ideas and also those from the creatives from Matt [Shakman], Jac [Shaeffer], and Mary [Livanos] and kind of melding them together. They've been really open and welcoming and collaborative with that process and allowing me to really feel and take ownership of who Monica Rambeau is today, as a grownup."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.