WandaVision TV Spot Gives Scarlet Witch Her Avengers Costume

A brand new TV spot for WandaVision finally brings back the Scarlet Witch, showing actress Elizabeth Olsen in her original costume from the Avengers movies. The new promo includes some exciting looks at Vision and Wanda's happy home slowly becoming a battleground, including a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Scarlet Witch in her classic red leather coat. The TV spot aired during ESPN's broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, which makes sense considering ESPN and Marvel Studios are both own by Disney. Thanks to that bit of synergy, fans were treated to an epic new look at the Disney+ series.

Check out the new WandaVision trailer below:

More footage of #WandaVision was just revealed during a one-minute TV spot in the Ravens-Titans game! pic.twitter.com/nDyafDbonR — Marvel For Life (@WandaVision2021) January 10, 2021

Wanda was already one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan Thanos himself in Avengers: Endgame. But considering she's never actually been called the Scarlet Witch on screen, actress Elizabeth Olsen was excited for the opportunity to explore that transformation in this series.

"What I have loved exploring with her is developing her into a woman," Olsen said in an interview on Jake's Takes. "It was fun to play her at first with at that angst in the beginning and morph that angst into grief and then into accountability and then into all of the things we have to deal with [after trauma]. It's just been fun having multiple ways of exploring her experiences and then getting to bust the doors down with this show."

We've seen teases of conventional Marvel Studios action in the trailers for WandaVision thus far, but the main pitch of the series is the sitcom format where the two lead characters are living a strange yet satisfying home life. As a married couple and, eventually, raising two children in a quiet neighborhood, their reality slowly starts to change and unravel around them.

Vision actor Paul Bettany recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to tease some major MCU events. During the conversation, he confirmed the series would look like a full-blown Marvel movie as we approach the finale.

"We hurtled through the decades and we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird and, in the end, you end up in [a] full, MCU action movie," Bettany explained.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ this Friday, January 15th.