WandaVision: Paul Bettany Confirms Sitcom Structure Evolves Into Full MCU Action

When audiences discovered that the upcoming WandaVision would be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, fans were looking forward to the action-packed and exciting adventures of the beloved heroes, only for trailers and descriptions of the series to paint a much different picture of what audiences could expect. As trailers confirmed that the series would satirize a variety of popular sitcom structures throughout the decades, it left fans wondering if this would lead to any sort of connection to the MCU as a whole or if it existed in a parallel world, with star Paul Bettany recently noting that the series merely starts with the sitcom satire before heading into the anticipated connections to the MCU as a whole further into its run.

The series was so committed to the concept of sitcom satirization, it even enlisted live audiences, resulting in Jimmy Kimmel wondering if the scenes filmed in front of a live studio audience were devoid of major reveals.

"We hurtled through the decades and we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird and, in the end, you end up in [a] full, MCU action movie," Bettany detailed to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

When Vision was seemingly killed in Avengers: Infinity War, many fans thought that was the end of the character's time in the MCU, as Bettany first voiced JARVIS in Iron Man before becoming Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with the actor confessing that he, too, thought the film was the end of his time in the franchise.

"I got a call from Kevin Feige and he said, 'Come and see me and Louis D'Esposito,' and I was like, 'Ahh, I'm getting canned,'" Bettany admitted. "I went in to see them and thought they were being generous about it and were gonna let me down gently and, to cut it off at the pass, I walked in there and said, 'Look, guys, this has been a great run and thank you so much,' and they went, 'Are you quitting? We were gonna pitch you a TV show.' And I went, 'Ohh, yeah, okay.'"

