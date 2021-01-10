Marvel's Kevin Feige Says WandaVision Helps Justify His Nick-at-Nite Obsession

✖

After what felt like an endless wait, WandaVision is finally premiering on Disney+ this Friday! The first reaction from critics have been positive, and fans are eager to get started on Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision is set to star Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (The Vision) and is expected to be "a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." We've heard a lot about the classic sitcom tie-ins, and Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, recently told The New York Times that the show "justified" his years watching Nick at Nite.

"I feel like I’ve justified all the time I spent playing with action figures in my backyard," Feige explained. "All the time I spent watching Nick at Nite and old TV shows, I haven’t justified yet. This show is helping me do that."

We expect WandaVision to pay tribute to many classic shows ranging from Bewitched to The Brady Bunch. The show's head writer, Jeff Schaeffer, also commented on the sitcom aspect of the show in the article. "You enter a sitcom episode with the understanding it’s going to make you feel good and it’s all going to be OK at the end."

"I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything," Feige previously told Empire Magazine. "We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. Are you excited for WandaVision to pay tribute to some classic shows? Which ones are you hoping to see? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.