WandaVision Theory: Wanda Is The New Infinity Gauntlet

If WandaVision has shown us one thing, it's that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the strongest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. In fact, she might be so powerful, not a single character in this cinematic world that can take her down; so powerful, she might be best compared to a walking Infinity Gauntlet judging by some of her most recent actions.

When it comes to WandaWorld, there's undeniably a greater power at play than simple magic. Though we've seen Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) distort reality with Mirror Dimensions and such, even the Sorcerer Supreme hasn't been able to demonstrate how to reconstruct pieces of reality without so much as a second thought.

Wanda, on the other hand, is changing reality on a whim. Not just that, it would appear she's calling upon some of the other Infinity Stones to do her bidding as well. She's brought two characters to life in the form of Billy and Tommy, so unless something like the essence of the Soul Stone has come into play — what's going to happen to them once WandaWorld begins to dissipate?

It should be known that the Infinity Stones aren't completely gone, after all. Sure, Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed them in Avengers: Endgame — but he specifically stated he only reduced them to atoms. Out there somewhere, the Infinity Stone dust continues to float.

As WandaVision has already shown us, she doesn't have the ability to necessarily create new matter and material, but she can reorganize molecules into something else. Take Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) Kevlar vest as an example — the vest was subsequently turned into 1970s-era clothing.

We know that Vision (Paul Bettany) is dead, dead — so what's powering him? Has she been able to conjure the essence of the Mind Stone and allow it to power him while within Westview? With the latest episode of the series, we did see, after all, that he started to disintegrate the moment he broke through the WandaWorld barrier.

Between the WandaVision commercials seemingly referencing the Infinity Stones, and the events unfolding in front of our eyes in the series — there's mounting evidence that Wanda could end up being a walking Infinity Gauntlet, using the particles of the Infinity Stones to power her own version of reality.

