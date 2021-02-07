✖

The real villain in WandaVision has been the talk of the town, and the discourse is sure to continue until Marvel Studios finally makes the big reveal in a couple of weeks. You have some that insist Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is being manipulated by a greater force outside of her control — someone like Mephisto, Nightmare, or Agatha Harkness. Then there are others who suggest Wanda will end up being the big bad regardless, all because it's her own show and there doesn't need an antagonist outside of that.

No matter which side of the debate you're on, one thing is for certain — Wanda most certainly started her heel turn in the latest episode of the Disney+ series. There's no denying that. Full spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode Five! Proceed with caution...

Acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) flipped the switch on the rest of the team when he ordered a SWORD drone to fire a missile at the Avenger. Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) reconnaissance mission quickly turned into a hit — and the proverbial crap hit the fit shortly thereafter.

Wanda exits WandaWorld with the drone in tow, and we see it's a retro model crafted by Stark Industries. Not only did she stop the missile, she rendered the drone useless — but that's not the villainous aspect of it all. After a shouting match between her and Hayward, Wanda then placed a hex on the SWORD agents, so that they would point their guns at their boss instead of her.

Again, that's only the tip of the iceberg. In the same episode, it's the assumption that Wanda more or less has complete control over the citizens of Westview, even though they're in immense pain. Those certainly aren't the actions of a superhero, right?

Though the missile stuff is obviously self-defense, they've only started to scratch the surface on the mind control and manipulation — a plot thread that could be what turns the Avenger from Wanda Maximoff into the Scarlet Witch.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big bad on WandaVision will actually end up being? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.