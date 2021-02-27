WandaVision: Is Someone Hiding in That Scarlet Witch Tease?

✖

Another new episode of WandaVision brings forth another new field of rabbit holes to climb down, as we have the next seven days to dissect everything that was just presented before us. With Episode 8, "Previously On...," fans of the Marvel Studios show were able to see an origin for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and a series of events that answered some of the show's lingering questions — including one moment that teased a major change for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the finale.

Light spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of WandaVision!

One of the biggest teases of the entire episode comes during the moment when Wanda interacts with the Mind Stone for the first time. Just prior to her stepping into the same room as the Infinity Stone, the HYDRA scientists overseeing the experiment made note no subjects have survived contact.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

That's when Wanda steps forward, the Mind Stone breaks free from Loki's scepter and travels towards her. It even unsheathes itself from the blue casing in the scepter and serves at the cataclysm for amplifying the Scarlet Witch's powers. It's here Wanda sees a vision of herself somewhere down the line.

Though you can't make it out entirely, it appears to be Wanda in the costume we've seen teased in the character posters leading up to the series — a magenta-based dress complete with a headdress. But if you look close, you can almost make something else out towards Wanda's feet.

Sure, it might be Wanda's legs — but it also happens to look similar to the silhouette of a separate being entirely. You can make out their legs and shoulders, and even their head towards the top of the circle.

Or maybe we're really just trying to still manifest Mephisto all the way until the very end.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.