WandaVision Star Warns of Incredibly Sad Ending

With just two episodes left, some of WandaVision‘s mysteries are starting to get some answers as the series heads towards its finale. This week’s “Breaking the Fourth Wall” made some major villain reveals as well as offered some significant developments for Monica Rambeau and while there are still a lot left to come in the next two episodes, according to Teyonah Parris what’s coming is “epic and incredibly sad.”

Warning: spoilers for this week’s episode of WandaVision, “Breaking the Fourth Wall” beyond this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Parris was asked to describe the last few episodes of WandaVision in a few adjectives.

“Epic and incredibly sad,” Parris said. “I mean, the whole show is incredibly sad to me, but I’m putting those words together.”

This week’s episode certainly gave viewers a tease of that. The episode saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) struggling with control over her powers and the illusion she’s created of Westview while also struggling with what she did in “All-New Halloween Spooktacular” when she expanded the boundary of the energy field, not only bringing a dying (again) Vision back inside but absorbing the SWORD base of operations as well. It also saw Monica make her way back into Westview in an attempt to reach Wanda as an ally as SWORD plans to attack her. Perhaps most shocking, though, was the reveal that Agnes is really Agatha Harkness, that she is the one who sent Pietro to her, killed Sparky, and has presumably been pulling the strings this whole time.

At this point, nothing looks especially good for Wanda. SWORD is after Vision, the twins seem to be missing, and an already self-doubting and upset Wanda realizes she’s not in control after all. Whatever comes next is likely to be very complex and even painful which certainly lines up with Parris’ comments, but it also sounds like the series will have a major payoff as well. Darcy Lewis actress Kat Dennings recently said that there is a massive payoff at the end and that fans just need to keep watching.

“Every episode is building, and building, and building, and I don’t know really what happens, but there is a massive payoff for pretty much everything in the show,” Dennings teased. “So I encourage people to pay attention while they’re watching.”

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.