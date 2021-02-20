Did WandaVision Already Sneak in Monica Rambeau's Superhero Costume?

✖

Through seven episodes of WandaVision, it's pretty evident Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau has quickly become a favorite amongst fans. Not only is the character appearing in the Disney+ show, but she'll also be around when Captain Marvel 2 hits theaters next year. Luckily for Rambeau, it looks like Marvel Studios may have already snuck in one of her comics-accurate superhero suits into WandaVision in a quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. Light spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode 7!

The past two episodes have shown Rambeau working alongside Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) in an attempt to get back into WandaWorld. Though SWORD's attempt didn't work with their space rover, Rambeau was able to walk through the wall herself in an epic, mind-melting sequence. It's here you can catch a glimpse of what appears to be the character's classic black and white costume.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As the various different Monica's split apart because of the reality-altering properties of the wall, one of the versions of the character that pops appears looks to be wearing and black and white suit with flowing white wings.

Though Marvel Studios aims to be accurate most times, the suit in question isn't necessarily something that can translate to screen well, so it's possible the House of Ideas decided to throw it in as an Easter egg here — or maybe, just maybe, she's actually going to get the suit by the time WandaVision ends.

"Well, I'm just, this is my first time in the MCU, and so it's just been really exciting to see how excited the fans have been for this character, which is a huge shout to our creatives, Matt Shakman, Jack Shaffer, our head writer, and Mary Livanos, our Marvel producer, who have just made it their mission to make sure this was a fully-fledged, three-dimensional character," Parris previously told ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum. "And it's been a real treat just watching her story blossom throughout the course of the show. And so seeing the fans excited by what we've created has been very thrilling for me, and I cannot wait for you guys to see what else we have in store."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you think WandaVision will end? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

