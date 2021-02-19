WandaVision Star Promises Marvel Mystery's “Massive Payoff” in Coming Series Finale

✖

Kat Dennings says WandaVision is a "mystery until the end" and promises a "massive payoff" for viewers tuning in to find out the "what" behind Westview. Years after her adventures with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and mentor Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Dennings) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is expelled from the "Hex" powered by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Since her arrival in Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," Darcy has worked alongside Monica and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to crack the mystery of WandaVision — the sitcom broadcasted by and starring Wanda and her husband the Vision (Paul Bettany).

"The first three episodes [are] meant to kind of confuse and mystify the audience, so finally somebody shows up to kind of represent the audience and tell them, more or less, what's going on. We think," Dennings said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I'm reprising a role I played in the first two Thor movies, and Jac Schaeffer, the [WandaVision] writer, gave Darcy a whole new life, and now she kind of figures out the beginnings of this mystery."

With just three more episodes until the series finale, WandaVision is "a mystery 'til the end."

"Every episode is building, and building, and building, and I don't know really what happens, but there is a massive payoff for pretty much everything in the show," Dennings teased. "So I encourage people to pay attention while they're watching."

As viewers await the arrival of the aerospace engineer suspected to be an A-list Marvel superhero and the reveal of the top-secret WandaVision cast member who isn't "Uncle Pete" (Evan Peters), Dennings has encouraged fans to avoid leaks and spoilers as the Marvel Studios series zeroes in on its epic but heartbreaking conclusion.

"It's so rare now to not be given every answer, right? Because usually we have our shows and you can just watch everything. And that's the cool thing about what Disney+ is doing with these, is you do have to wait, and I think there's something so rewarding and fun about that," Dennings previously told ET Canada. "It's almost like you're having this shared experience. Back when I was young, you had to wait until 7:30 on Tuesday to watch your show that you wanted to watch. There was no way to know in advance."

Dennings added, "So while it's frustrating, and I know people want answers, I think there's something really fun to a mystery and to trying to figure it out and looking into theories and stuff. I think it's just a uniting, fun experience for the audience. I know it's tempting to look at spoilers, but don't! Don't ruin the magic for yourselves."