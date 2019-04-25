WandaVision Fan Video Synchronizes the Blip Scene With Avengers: Endgame

✖

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) blips back to life seconds after Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) snaps in a fan-made video synchronizing the latest episode of WandaVision with Avengers: Endgame. In Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," we see what happens when Earth's mightiest heroes use the collective power of the six Infinity Stones to reverse the Snap that erased half of all life in the universe. Just as the freshly-undusted Monica learns that her mother succumbed to cancer during her five-year disappearance — for Monica, it was a 20-minute nap — Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Sanctuary II turns the New Avengers facility into rubble.

In a fan-edit from Lisbon-based film editor Gugga Leunnam (@GuggaLeunnam), the Blip unfolds in real-time across WandaVision and Endgame:

"We Interrupt This Program" then jumps three weeks post-Endgame, revealing Monica as Captain Rambeau — an Agent of S.W.O.R.D. — before she disappears into the sitcom reality seemingly created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was the first to reveal future projects would continue to dole out the aftermath of the Blip, which is only glimpsed in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"As we were developing and working on all these things, maybe two years ago, I started to say 'The Blip' — the Thanos event that radically changed everything between Infinity War and Endgame, that gave this global, universal, galactic experience to people — would only serve us so well, that we need to just keep looking ahead and going into new places," Feige recently told Variety. "I was wary of it becoming like 'The Battle of New York,' which was the third act of Avengers 1, which ended up being referenced as an event kind of constantly, and sometimes better than others. And I was wary of that."

Because of the real-world COVID-19 pandemic, Feige continued, "We started to go, 'Holy mackerel. The Blip, this universal experience that affected every human on Earth, now has a direct parallel between what people who live in the MCU have encountered and what all of us in the real world have encountered.'"

Feige added Marvel viewers will notice parallels "in a number of our upcoming projects," where it will "very much seem like people are talking about the Covid pandemic."

"Within the context of the MCU, they're talking about The Blip, but it really revitalized that notion in a way that made it substantive. My nervousness was just it being, 'Oh, an event that we reference constantly between things.' I wanted it to have more meaning behind it," Feige said. "And if that meant leaving it behind and coming up with new things, and that was it — of course we always come up new things, as well from the comics — but the real-world connotations are shockingly, and somewhat depressingly, relevant now between our worlds."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

