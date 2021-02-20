WandaVision's The Office Connection Revealed

✖

WandaVision’s latest episode includes a sly nod to The Office. During the theme song for their “show within a show” this time, there is a direct focus on the “modern” era of sitcoms and that takes the form of Modern Family for most of the episode. However, The Office’s theme song obviously inspires both the cadence and tone of the wildly popular show. There are more than four instances where characters look directly into the camera for comedic effect over the course of the episode and none of them hits quite as hard as Paul Bettany doing his best Jim impersonation in the car with Darcy. With things almost completely caught up to the present day, it will be interesting to see if WandaVision continues on to some sitcom styles that we haven’t seen yet. Like, could there be a Simpsons homage or will things get hyperreal and weird like in Atlanta? We’ll probably have to tune-in and find out.

These modern sitcoms might be an instant reference point for a lot of viewers, but Kevin Feige has an affinity for the old stuff. He told Empire Magazine how the show ends up being a love letter to old TV sitcoms.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” he explained. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style -- the talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

In the same token, the head man also discussed why it was necessary to look at Scarlet Witch in a new light after Endgame during the interview.

He mused, “If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

