WandaVision to Pull Inspiration From The Office and Modern Family

WandaVision is pulling inspiration from decades of sitcoms, from Bewitched and I Love Lucy to Full House and Roseanne. The list of sitcom inspirations will also include modern hits like NBC's The Office and ABC's Modern Family. In the WandaVision cover story for the latest issue of Empire, Kevin Feige confirms the series will include moments where the show's characters speak directly into the camera, namedropping the talking head moments in the aforementioned modern comedies.

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” the Marvel Studios boss told the magazine. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style -- the talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

In the same chat, the mega-producer also made sure to reassure fans the series will dive into the origins of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), exploring how she managed to get her powers.

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

The story also unveiled two new stills from the property, each showing both Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) during two different ears in time.

Again, everything we've seen of the show points back to Bettany's tease earlier this year, when he told fans the series is "f-cking bonkers."

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany told IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ beginning January 15th.

