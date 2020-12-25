Marvel's WandaVision Sneak Peek Released During Disney Parks Holiday Special

✖

Christmas Day is sure to bring a lot of new surprises this year -- especially for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. During the Disney Parks' Magical Holiday Celebration on Friday morning, viewers were treated to a brand new sneak peek of WandaVision, the first TV series set in the MCU to debut on Disney+. The sneak peek, which has since surfaced online, further showcases what fans can expect from the genre-bending series, which will follow the new adventures of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) across decades of sitcom tropes.

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes,” Bettany said in a recent interview with Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show. “Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us.”

"The show is complicated, because we're incorporating the rules of the MCU and narrowing in on suburban family sitcoms — but not all the episodes are structurally similar," co-executive producer Mary Livanos recently told Emmys magazine. "What's fun about it is that it leads the audience to ask questions about when this takes place or whether this is a social experiment and if this is an alternative reality and an unraveling of the mystery. We're excited that the Disney+ platform allows us the creative space to play around."

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

