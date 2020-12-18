Marvel Producer Says “Complicated” WandaVision Raises Questions About an Alternate Reality

✖

We know well and good by now that the upcoming WandaVision, the first TV series from Marvel Studios that will arrive on Disney+ next month, would play with the format of TV and pay homage to a lot of different shows that have come before it via stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Glimpses and teases from the trailers have put some bread crumbs out for what the larger plot of the show will be, and it seems to allude to Wanda's grand power set and perhaps creating an alternate dimension. That idea of an alternate dimension apparently brings up some interesting questions for hte Marvel Cinematic Universe as one producer for the series reveals in a new interview.

"The show is complicated, because we're incorporating the rules of the MCU and narrowing in on suburban family sitcoms — but not all the episodes are structurally similar," co-executive producer Mary Livanos told Emmys magazine. "What's fun about it is that it leads the audience to ask questions about when this takes place or whether this is a social experiment and if this is an alternative reality and an unraveling of the mystery. We're excited that the Disney+ platform allows us the creative space to play around."

As fans already know, WandaVision will lead right into the events of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and as Kevin Feige previously confirmed, the upcoming third Spider-Man. We still don't exactly know what that means for the Doctor Strange sequel and even WandaVision but as rumors and reports seem to indicate for the Spider-Man film, characters and actors from the other Spider-Man film franchises will seemingly appear and open up the alternate dimension/universes/multiverse in a big way.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings as Thor and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Agent Woo, and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut. WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a single movie, but 2021 will see the release of three movies and at least four TV shows. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

WandaVision leads an impressive roster of planned television shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios. At Disney Investor Day Marvel also confirmed development on Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion, plus The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts staring Groot from the space opera.