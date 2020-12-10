WandaVision Sneak Peek Coming on Christmas Day for Disney Parks Holiday Special

✖

WandaVision is getting a special preview on Christmas Day during Disney Parks’ Magical Holiday Celebration. Many fans had hoped to see the Marvel Studios television project on their screens by late 2020. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic and other factors have led to the delay in releasing the series. Now, fans will get to enjoy a sneak peek at Wanda’s latest adventure on Disney+. For those who don’t know, the Magical Holiday Celebration kicks off on ABC Christmas Day at 10 am. The annual tradition allows fans who can’t make it to Walt Disney World and other venues a chance to experience some of the magic at home with their families. There are a lot of musical numbers featuring names like Tori Kelly, Julianne Hough, Tituss Burgess, and more. You can check out the entire rundown for all those Christmas staples right here down below:

Hosts Tituss Burgess & Julianne Hough – “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Becky G – “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Feliz Navidad”

Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Joy to the World”

Jon Batiste – “It’s All Right” from “SOUL” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Keedron Bryant with the Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Someday at Christmas”

Maddie & Tae – “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Tituss Burgess – “This Christmas”

Tori Kelly with the Florida A & M University Gospel Choir – “Let It Snow”

Trevor Jackson – “The Christmas Song”

Check out what Disney has to say about the special:

“Walt Disney World Resort and ABC invite you to celebrate the magic of the holidays on Christmas morning with the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” at 10/9c on ABC! Hosted by Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough, this year’s Christmas special will feature merry musical performances, holly jolly laughs, heartwarming family stories, and special sneak peeks.”

“You may have already met some of our amazing performers when they introduced themselves on Twitter from right here in Walt Disney World, but there is so much more holiday cheer to unwrap throughout the show! You’ll catch a look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, coming in 2021 to EPCOT; at WandaVision, a Disney+ original series streaming January 15; and at Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film “Soul,” available on Disney+ December 25. You can also expect plenty of belly laughs from actor Keegan-Michael Key, fun social moments with TikTok creator Alex Ojeda, Disney Cast Member highlights, a dive into Disney Dreamers Academy, and more festive surprises during the two-hour special.”

Are you excited to get a peek at WandaVision on Christmas Day? Let us know down in the comments!