WandaVision TV Spot Debuts New Footage With Explosive Action

✖

There's a new WandaVision trailer in town, and things are looking like they're about to take a turn for the even wilder on the new Disney+ series. In a series of quick cuts, the now-in-color WandaVision seems to be suggesting that Vision will be catching on to a world gone mad, while Wanda tries to hold things together...and some external threats seem to be helping to push events along toward some kind of (we assume not too happy) turning point. The trailer, which debuted during tonight's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, is not yet out there via official channels.

That hasn't stopped Twitter from going a little nuts over it. And, of course, it hasn't stopped fans from sharing clips, either.

You can see the video below.

New #WandaVision TV spot during the #Lakers game with some crazy new shots! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/uC0Gycuj2x — John Ross Bradford (@JRB_Direct) January 28, 2021

This is probably going to be heartbreaking, but it also tracks with what Bettany has already teased for the series.

"It’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that [happily in the sitcom world]," Bettany said in a recent interview. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany appear together in WandaVision, set to debut on Friday, January 15, with its first two episodes and then go weekly. The series, which looks to be a departure for Marvel, taking an unconventional tone and playing with TV conventions, is the first new content set in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. This will also be the first onscreen appearances of Scarlet Witch and The Vision since Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively, with The Vision's death at the end of Infinity War informing much of Scarlet Witch's personality in Endgame. A new generation of Marvel content is rolling out in 2021, with several TV series featuring cast and characters from the movies debuting on Disney+. Black Widow will debut in theaters in May.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.