WandaVision Episode 5: What Is SWORD Planning to Do With Vision's Body?

We can't say for certain just quite yet, but it looks like SWORD is up to no good on WandaVision. We got some suspect vibes from acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) during his introduction in Episode 4, and Jac Schaeffer and the WandaVision writer's room decided to kick it up a notch with Episode 5 as they shed a whole new light on the spy organization. In fact, the group might be the ones to end up as the show's one true antagonist at the current rate.

As we see in Episode 5, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) breaks into SWORD headquarters nine days before the events of WandaVision begin to unfold. Thanks to security camera footage Hayward releases to the group at WandaWorld, we see grainy black and white footage of what appears to be Vision's corpse dismantled in a laboratory of sorts.

The sequence of events is almost identical to what ends up appearing in John Byrne's Vision Quest arc. In that comic story, Vision is taken by a similar group and completely dismantled so that his hardware can be wiped. It's the arc the ends up resulting in the declared, black and white version of the character that's become somewhat of a fan-favorite in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War.

Interestingly enough, Vision also happens to admit he doesn't recall his life prior to WandaWorld, meaning that it's possible SWORD was already able to wipe his memories. After all, the group would have had five years between Infinity War and WandaVision to experiment with the android corpse.

But what's SWORD's endgame here? Since Vision was previously powered by an Infinity Stone, is SWORD hoping to ensure the energies are gone from his person entirely? Or are they hoping to reconstruct him so he can act as a world-protecting weapon on behalf of the group?

In the MCU, SWORD stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Divison so it's almost certain the group wants Vision to use for a weapon of some sort — it just has yet to be seen what. Whatever the case, hopefully, they don't hope on trying to bring Ultron back.

