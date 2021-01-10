WandaVision: Kevin Feige Reveals How Kathryn Hahn Was Cast

✖

The perfect storm began to brew when Kevin Feige and his team were laying the groundwork for WandaVision. While the group was hard at work getting the series put together ahead of filming, the studio also scheduled a meeting with Kathryn Hahn about a role. A rare move in and of itself, Feige says that meeting came at the same exact time the studio was starting to audition actors for the role of Agnes, a "nosy neighbor" of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany).

"In my memory, it all happened very quickly," Feige said during Sunday's WandaVision press day. "She was a fan of what we were up to and we're fans of hers."

The producer added, "At exactly that same time, we were sitting in that writing room trying to figure out who should play Agnes. It's usually never as perfect as this...it also solidified the voice of the character...who is the greatest nosy neighbor in the world right now? Not in real life, Kathryn, I'm not sure, but on screen!"

Though Hahn's character has been described as a nosy neighbor to the eponymous duo, little else has been revealed about her character. When the first look at the series was released, closed captioning revealed her character's name was Agnes — a placeholder most believe to be a reference to Agatha Harkness, a mystical Marvel character that often appears alongside Scarlet Witch as a supporting.

When WandaVision rolls around next week, Hahn, Olsen, and Bettany will be joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Jolene Purdy, Fred Melamed, and Debra Jo Rupp amongst others.

Marvel's synopsis for WandaVision can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…"

WandaVision premieres on Friday, January 15th only on Disney+.