Watch: CM Punk Eviscerates Hulk Hogan on WWE Raw

Hulk Hogan has been a popular topic of discussion after his unfortunate appearance on the Netflix premiere of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and he came up again on tonight’s new episode. This time around though he wasn’t there in person, as it was CM Punk mentioning his name. It wasn’t a tribute though, as Punk went through all of the people he plans on going through at the Royal Rumble to get a shot at the Title, and he included Hogan in that mix before pretty much eviscerating him during his promo. Couple that with the lack of Hogan spotlight in the Saturday Night’s Main Event promo, and it seems that previous appearance certainly had an effect.

Punk delivered an interview with Jackie Redmond in the midst of the crowd talking about the competition he is facing in the Rumble. Punk mentioned names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn first, but then he got to Hogan.

Punk said, “You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble and I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all.” It was a great promo overall, but the Hogan bit hit like a sledgehammer, as the crowd started cheering in a major way after he said it. It’s also worth noting that Redmond’s reactions to it were priceless, and made the segment even better. You can watch the promo below.

Punk never holds back on anyone, and he did also target Reigns, Zayn, McIntyre, and Cena during the promo. That said, if WWE didn’t want more attention brought to Hogan on TV, they might have not wanted Punk to go in on him like that. It seems to be perfectly fine though, at least as of now, especially as it’s only a few days before Saturday Night’s Main Event.

It’s also interesting that the advertisement for Saturday Night’s Main Event during Raw was all about the big matches on the card, which now includes Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Championship. There will also be a showdown between Gunther and Jey Uso as well as Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu and Sheamus and Bron Breakker, but in previous promos Hogan was still featured prominently. During this ad, he wasn’t mentioned at all.

Now, it could just be that WWE wanted to spotlight the matches, especially since a major one was just added during the show. It’s hard to ignore though that between Punk’s promo and Hogan’s lack of spotlight in any ads, there does seem to be a change in approach.

