The Continental: Producers Weigh in on Season 2 of John Wick Spinoff

The world of John Wick is set to expand in an exciting way this month, as the prequel TV series The Continental will explore the earlier days of the iconic hotel from the film franchise, though the series is currently only confirmed as a three-episode event. Producer Basil Iwanyk recently confirmed that the creatives behind the series haven't yet begun to develop a Season 2, as the filmmakers behind both the TV series and the film franchise focus solely on developing the best story they can and don't factor in how that adventure could lead to a follow-up. The Continental premieres on Peacock on September 22nd.

"The one common emotion of all the John Wick movies, when we're shooting them, and with the John Wick TV show, is that we never talk about sequels. We're so terrified and desperate to make sure the stuff we're doing works," Iwanyk shared with Collider. "We don't wanna tempt the movie and television gods and have them say, 'Oh, you're getting cocky and talking about a sequel? Well, f-ck you!' I don't wanna anger them. I wanna be humble in front of them."

Additionally, the timing of the release of these first episodes comes in the middle of the industry largely being shut down, as Iwanyk pointed out that another "reason for that is for practical purposes because we don't know what we're doing and there's a writers' strike."

The series is described, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

That's not to say that a Season 2 is entirely off the table, as producer Erica Lee admitted that "those conversations are just starting now" and that a time-jump would need to be figured out for a new batch of episodes, but that "there's definitely more story to tell" and that filmmakers are "hopeful for a second season."

