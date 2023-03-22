"How good to see you again so soon," the Continental Hotel concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) once said to John Wick (Keanu Reeves). And on March 24th, the Baba Yaga is back in Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4. In the Chad Stahelski-directed fourth chapter, the legendary hitman uncovers a path to defeating the criminal underworld's High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe — the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) — and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Whether you're revisiting the first three chapters or watching for the first time, find out where to stream the John Wick movies online below.

Where Can I Stream John Wick?



John Wick (2014) is streaming on Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) free with ads and Peacock Premium Plus without ads ($9.99/month). If you don't have a Peacock subscription, you can watch John Wick on DirecTV and fuboTV.



In John Wick: "Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) — John's former colleague — puts a huge bounty on John's head."

Where Can I Stream John Wick 2?



John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) is streaming on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and fuboTV.

In John Wick: Chapter 2: "Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) shows up on his doorstep with a gold marker, compelling him to repay past favors. Ordered by Winston (Ian McShane), kingpin of secret assassin society The Continental, to respect the organization's ancient code, Wick reluctantly accepts the assignment to travel to Rome to take out D'Antonio's sister (Claudia Gerini), the ruthless capo atop the Italian Camorra crime syndicate."

Where Can I Stream John Wick 3?



John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) is streaming on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and fuboTV.

In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: "After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin's guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization's protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world's most ruthless killers."

Where Can I Watch John Wick 4?



John Wick: Chapter 4 opens only in theaters March 24th, so there's no option to watch at home.

John Wick 4 Reviews



John Wick: Chapter 4 is "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 93%, topping John Wick (86%), John Wick: Chapter 2 (89%), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (89%). Read ComicBook's spoiler-free John Wick 4 review and sample more critics' reviews here.

John Wick 4 Cast

Keanu Reeves leads a cast that includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane.

What Is John Wick: Chapter 4 About?



According to Lionsgate: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

