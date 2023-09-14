It's almost time to check into The Continental. Set in 1970s New York, the John Wick prequel TV series reveals how New York Continental Hotel owner Winston Scott (Ian McShane) and concierge Charon (the late Lance Riddick) transformed the luxurious hotel into a haven for hired killers in Lionsgate's hit assassin saga. The first rule of the Continental: no business can be conducted on its premises, meaning killing is off-limits. But rules are meant to be broken — or established. And in the era before Baba Yaga (Keanu Reeves), there's another long-haired, black-suited hitman killing his way through a legion of enemies: Winston's brother, Frankie (Ben Robson).

Peacock has released the opening minutes from the September 22nd premiere of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a three-part event series set decades before the first chapter of John Wick in 2014.

The limited series "will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind," according to the official synopsis. "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."



Colin Woodell (The Purge TV series) stars opposite Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as the younger Charon, who unite to take the Continental from crime lord Cormac (Mel Gibson).

"We go back and we establish who Winston is at the time and who Charon, his concierge, is at the time before they formed a partnership,"director Albert Hughes told EW. "And there's this big group of interesting characters around that help. Or don't."

The action-packed introduction to The Continental was staged by stuntman and action director Larnell Stovall, whose credits as stunt coordinator and fight choreographer include DC's Titans, Netflix's Altered Carbon, and stunt work on Marvel's Captain America: Civil War.

"This is our intro into the world of The Continental, this is our first big action sequence," Stovall said of the nearly 4-minute sequence. "We knew that this may affect the audience's anticipation for whatever comes up in the future by how well we nail this one. The main thing from Albert was filming style and length. Albert is a big fan of not overstaying your welcome, because you want to leave people wanting more."

Want more? The Continental: From the World of John Wick is streaming Friday, September 22nd on Peacock.