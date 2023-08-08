The Continental Teaser: John Wick Prequel Series Reveals New Look

The world of John Wick is expanding. Now that John Wick: Chapter 4 has been released to the public, the Lionsgate franchise is going in all-new directions. Though film spin-offs like the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina will hit theaters within the next year, the next project set in the assassin-filled world is Peacock's The Continental limited series. Tuesday, the streamer released the next look at the series.

Featuring Colin Woodell's Winston Scott, the teaser released Tuesday is a glimpse at what fans can expect to see from the show's larger trailer set for release on Wednesday. See the tease for yourself below.

A new trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wick launches tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZpSIuoQaFi — Peacock (@peacock) August 8, 2023

What is The Continental about?

The series is set a few decades prior to the events of John Wick, featuring a young Winston, the character played by Ian McShane in the films.

In addition to Woodell filling in the role of Winston, a fan-favorite character after four years, the series also includes newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the character made famous by Lance Reddick in the four John Wick movies. Other cast members in the series include Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Riverdale) as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as Uncle Charlie, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Gibson's casting in the series has been divisive amongst many for the actor's numerous controversies, though the producers behind the series say they didn't take any of that into account.

"I think he fit the role, he fit what we needed based on his film past," executive producer Albert Hughes added. "And I'll leave others to debate the other stuff because it's not a black-and-white issue, and I don't want to be sound-byted and clickbait. That's a tricky game to get into. I have my own personal beliefs in life and whatnot about everything, but I'm here to entertain. And earlier in my career I wasn't so careful. But there's a weight that he brought, the stuff that he brought from his past roles and what he has done that we needed for this role. And I don't think anybody could have fit better, let's put it that way, just with his chops and his experience."

The Continental hits Peacock on September 22nd while Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold ahead of its streaming debut later this year and first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.