John Wick Prequel The Continental Reveals Five New Cast Members

The John Wick television show is expanding its cast even further. Tuesday, The Continental announced the addition of five new actors to the show’s ensemble cast. The latest actors to join the series include Supergirl’s Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon (Rectify), Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), Mark Musashi (Fear the Walking Dead), and Marina Mazepa (Malignant).

McGrath will play the role of The Adjudicator, a role that first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In the threequel, The Adjudicator was played by Asia Kate Dillon. Judging by the fact The Continental is set in the 1970s some 40 years prior to the events of the John Wick franchise, it’s clear the title moves from person to person.

McKinnon and Shapiro play characters named Jenkins and Lemmy, respectively while Musashi and Mazepa are set to play High Table assassins Hansel and Gretel.

“The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe,” the synospsis for the show reads. “This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

The five new cast members will join Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson in the three-night event series. The show was written by showrunners Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward (Wayne), and it’s produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

