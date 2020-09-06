We Bare Bears: The Movie Bonus Clip Shows Off the City Hall Sequence Pitch

✖

We Bare Bears: The Movie is officially set to release on physical DVD this coming week as of Tuesday, September 8th. The movie serves as a capstone to the series and sees the three bears -- Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear -- on a cross-country trip to Canada in order to avoid the authorities, who have had enough of their collective shenanigans. Ahead of the home media release, ComicBook.com has been provided an exclusive clip from the DVD's bonus content of the pitch for the City Hall sequence from the film!

In the clip, which you can check out above, director and executive producer Daniel Chong introduces the first pitch for the aforementioned City Hall sequence by storyboard artist Quinne Larsen. "What's really complicated about a sequence like this is it's the very first time somebody is going to be kind of showing us how Trout looks and moves and talks and, you know, really navigates around the other characters," Chong says. "And it's a really tall order and we hadn't even casted, I think, Marc Evan Jackson for the role yet."

"In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears' love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the 'natural order' by separating them forever," the official description of the movie from the DVD release announcement reads. "Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart."

As stated above, We Bare Bears: The Movie is set to release on DVD on September 8th. It is already available digitally on many platforms, but the physical release includes a bunch of bonus content like the storyboard pitch above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of We Bare Bears: The Movie right here.

What did you think of the movie? Does the bonus content tempt you to grab the physical releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!