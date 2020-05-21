We Bare Bears The Movie Release Date Announced With First Trailer and Poster

✖

Cartoon Network today announced that We Bare Bears The Movie will officially release for purchase on digital platforms next month on June 8th. This marks the first-ever movie for the franchise, which features three lovable, talking bears as they explore life in the woods and city. In addition to the release date, Cartoon Network also shared the first trailer for the film as well as an official poster/key art featuring Grizz, Ice Bear, and Panda as well as the movie's antagonist, Agent Trout.

"In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears' love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the 'natural order' by separating them forever," Cartoon Network says of the movie's plot in the announcement. "Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart."

Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin, and Bobby Moynihan star in the movie as the bears Grizz, Ice, and Panda. The movie will also feature recurring guest stars Cameron Esposito, Ellie Kemper, Jason Lee, Patton Oswalt, Mel Rodriguez, and Charlyne Yi as well as special guest stars Marc Evan Jackson as Agent Trout and K-pop star Amber Liu.

"We hope that by accelerating the release of this wonderful, feel-good family TV movie, we can bring a little joy into homes sooner than originally planned," Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network, said as part of the announcement.

Here's the full poster/key art for the upcoming movie:

We Bare Bears The Movie is scheduled to release for purchase on digital platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon, for $14.99 on June 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of We Bare Bears, the show, right here.

