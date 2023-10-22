Werewolf by Night Fans Still Like the Original Version Better

As we inch closer to Halloween, spooky season is in full effect. While Marvel Studios celebrated the time of the season last year with the release of the Werewolf by Night special presentation, the House of Ideas didn't release something entirely new this year. This the around, the studio instead released Werewolf by Night in Color, a version of the special presentation that put the color back into its picture instead of keeping its original black and white look. The change isn't too big of a hit with fans, with many still preferring the way the original special was presented.

Michael Giacchino, the director of the special presentation, also had similar concerns about the re-release. "I did have one concern, which was obviously in the black and white one, you have a big turn at the end when it goes to color. The intention there was that Elsa created a whole new world. The possibilities are endless," Giacchino told Marvel.com earlier this month.

He added, "What's she going to do with this new power she has? That was reflected in bringing color to a place that was for years a dreary part of her life. She was able to finally bring color to it. I was worried, how will that affect the storytelling if the whole thing is in color? But after watching it, I still felt the same feelings. I still felt the same about everything. It's certainly a different experience than in black and white, but it's just a different experience. It's just, as I said, a new way to experience that story."

