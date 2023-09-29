Werewolf By Night Director Teases How Color Re-Release Impacts Ending

One of the most surprising pieces of superhero media of the past few years might be Werewolf By Night, the Special Presentation that debuted on Disney+ last fall. The black-and-white special tells the story of several of the Marvel universe's spookiest characters, with many praising its aesthetic as a spiritual successor to classic horror movies. It was announced earlier this month that a new version of the special will be remastered in color, leading some to wonder how the ending — where Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) finally gets the Bloodstone and the world around shifts into color — will translate. In a recent interview with Marvel.com, director Michael Giacchino confirmed that even in color, the final moments of Werewolf By Night will still play in a satisfying way for its audience.

"I did have one concern, which was obviously in the black and white one, you have a big turn at the end when it goes to color. The intention there was that Elsa created a whole new world. The possibilities are endless. What's she going to do with this new power she has? That was reflected in bringing color to a place that was for years a dreary part of her life. She was able to finally bring color to it. I was worried, how will that affect the storytelling if the whole thing is in color? But after watching it, I still felt the same feelings. I still felt the same about everything. It's certainly a different experience than in black and white, but it's just a different experience. It's just, as I said, a new way to experience that story."

Will There Be a Werewolf By Night Sequel?

The events of Werewolf By Night, and the impact they had on Jack Russell / Werwolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing, have yet to be followed up on in the MCU. But as Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, the priority is still to continue more horror stories, whether they spin out of the Werewolf By Night special or otherwise.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard explained at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

What Was Werewolf by Night About?

In Werewolf by Night, which was released exclusively on Disney+, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

"We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," director Michael Giacchino revealed in an interview prior to the special's release. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Werewolf By Night in Color will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, October 20th.