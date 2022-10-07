Werewolf By Night: Elsa Bloodstone's MCU Role and Marvel Comics Origin Explained

Werewolf By Night is definitely helping Marvel Studios further shake up the mainstream superhero space, between its "Special Presentation" format, its horror elements, and its roster of instantly-iconic characters. The special served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for some fan-favorite characters from Marvel's horror corner — including Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), a monster hunter who ends up being one of the main protagonists of the proceedings. Fans have been eager to see Elsa in live-action for a while now, and while it's unclear exactly what the future holds for her after Werewolf By Night, here's what you need to know about her role in the special, as well as in Marvel Comics. Spoilers for Werewolf By Night below! Only look if you want to know!

The special follows a gathering of monster hunters at the Bloodstone Manor, who are called to fight each other and kill a monster to earn the right to the actual Bloodstone artifact. Elsa ends up being an unexpected attendee in the ordeal, as her stepmom, Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), did not believe that she would show up, because she has largely shunned or disregarded her monster-hunting lineage. Over the course of the special, Elsa and Jack Russell / Werewolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal) fight to stay alive and to protect each other — and Elsa ultimately ends up being the new keeper of the Bloodstone, sitting contently with it just as the special's black-and-white aesthetic shifts into color.

Who is Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Comics?

Created by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and Michael Lopez in 2001's Bloodstone #1, Elsa is the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone, one of the most prominent monster hunters within the Marvel universe. In the comics, Elsa is incredibly skilled in all forms of marksmanship, immune to vampire bites, and even has some of the power of the Bloodstone passed on to her genetically.

After getting her start with a monster-hunting blog, Elsa first rose to prominence as a member of Nextwave, the unconventional team ultimately retconned into the mainline Marvel universe. Once fully in the Marvel universe, she later joined the Legion of Monsters, the Fearless Defenders, the Thunderbolts, Doctor Doom's Avengers, and the A-Force.

Werewolf By Night is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.