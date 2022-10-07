Werewolf by Night Star Teases Surprising Timeline for Character

Werewolf by Night was purposefully developed to avoid mentions of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to make it as self-contained as possible. As such, at no point in the picture is there a clue as to where to Halloween special lies on the timeline of the franchise. Disney+ has since put the Gael Garcia Bernal series as the newest project in its MCU "Timeline Order" after the events of every Disney+ series released to date and Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel's latest film release.

While the special may take place most recently, Bernal himself recently said his character may have already had a storied history in the MCU spanning centuries. "Among the many aspects of a character like this, definitely the half-canine kind of aspect of the character, where all of these things helped me build the character and give body and color to the character," the actor said in a recent interview with Marvel.com.

He added, "One of them, for example, was werewolves who lived many, many years. So who knows? Jack Russell maybe has been alive for the last 200, 300, or 400 years. So how would a character like this or someone that has lived so many years would react to the mundane or to the day-to-day? How would the conversations be engaged? You know, so things like that. And there's a big possibility with a character like this to go into different tangents and to try out different things. So that's how we started to build it and put it together."

Where have the Marvel monsters been all this time then?

As Werewolf by Night explains, monsters have essentially always been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's said a group of monster hunters led by the now-deceased Ulysses Bloodstone help keep those monsters at bay, explaining why characters like Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing had yet to be seen in the live-action franchise.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.