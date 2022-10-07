Werewolf by Night: Why There's No Post-Credits Scene Revealed

Marvel's Werewolf by Night made history on several fronts. First, it was the studio's first-ever bonafide horror property. Second, it was the studio's first release on Disney+ to not have a post-credits scene attached. According to producer Brian Gay, they opted not to pursue crafting a post-credits scene because the special itself essentially had one included at the end of its runtime.

"[That final campfire scene is] in the [same] Spirit [as a normal post-credits scene]. We wanted to put, you know, a nice, I guess, button on the end of the special in a way to have it. But with this, we want it to be a contained story.," Gay said in an interview with The Direct.

Since it was self-contained, the filmmaker added the group opted not to tease a future property in an attempt to make solidify it as a complete one-shot.

"And so anytime that there's, you know, a tag, it's always what's next, what's going on for these characters," Gay added. "[The Werewolf and Man-Thing] don't know what's happening next. They barely made it through this night alive. And so it always felt a little weird that we would return back to something when oh my gosh, you made it out. Just celebrate that moment as opposed to carry on."

What's next for the Marvel monsters?

Like most other franchises in the Marvel umbrella, the secrecy surrounding the cinematic universe makes it difficult to see what's next for Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Man-Thing, and Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. Still, Donnelly told ComicBook.com earlier this month she's excited about her MCU future.

"I would love to be able to delve more into her background going forward and I did do all of that, the reading and the research," Donnelly told ComicBook.com "I read Nextwave and I read her one-shot novel and things like that to get an idea of it and then I discussed with Michael [Giacchino], our director, how much of that we were keeping as truth for her character and how much we hadn't decided on yet and things like that. So yeah, there's a lot of her background I think that stays true, but not all of it, and we find Elsa in a moment, where she has been away from her family and she has been kind of disengaged from that whole world, that her father brought her up in and now she's coming back into it for the first time. So for me, that was so much more of an interesting way to be able to see that character for the first time as she's coming back into a situation, particularly one that makes her very uncomfortable and in which she doesn't know, in the context, she doesn't really know who she is or where she belongs anymore. So that for me made it really interesting."

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+. What other characters do you think should get a similar special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!