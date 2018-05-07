‘Westworld’ Recap With Spoilers: “Virtu e Fortuna”

The episode begins in an Indian-themed park, set sometime in the mid century. A man approaches a woman and they share a few words over tea. The two make their way to a bedroom where the woman wants the man to prove that he’s not a host. She does so by shooting him with one of the park guns that can’t kill a real human. He’s not a host and the two go to bed.

Both the man and the woman go out on a hunting excursion in the park, riding elephants out to one of the outpost camps. When they arrive, they find everyone dead, and the host guides turn on them. The man is shot but the woman is able to take them out before running away. Out in the wilderness, the woman runs into a Bengal Tiger who starts chasing her down. She sprints through the jungle and past a set of red laser sensors, onto some sort of bridge or dam. She’s crossed into Westworld. When the woman reaches a high ledge over the water, the tiger charges at her. She fires the gun at the animal as they both go off the edge.

Opening credits roll.

Bernard, Strand, and the rest of the team head into the underground work areas through a train tunnel deep in the park. As they get inside, Bernard finds Charlotte and she asks Strand if he brought what she asked for. She’s looking for Peter Abernathy. Bernard starts glitching and we go back to the timeline from two weeks ago, when Bernard and Charlotte were searching for Abernathy on their own. They run into a group of dangerous hosts who have Abernathy and a few park guests held hostage. Bernard reprograms one of the hosts to help them and they set the people free. Bernard says he’ll help Abernathy if he just follow him and Charlotte. Peter won’t join them however, because he feels like he needs to defend his land and his people. Charlotte escapes on horseback, but Abernathy and Bernard are taken.

Dolores and her crew make it to the Confederato base. She meets with the Colonel, shows how cunning her forces can be, and convinces him that they need to work together. “We won’t just survive the forces riding against us. We will crush them,” she says. Dolores demonstrates the powerful, modern guns, and he pledges his men and fort to her cause.

Maeve, Hector, and Lee are making their way through the park looking for her daughter and it’s clear that Lee has had enough of the games. They encounter a terrifying group of Native America hosts and Maeve recognizes them in flashbacks from her old storyline with her daughter. Eventually, the group escapes to the underground labs, the other hosts running after them.

At the fort, the COnfederatos bring home a group of prisoners, and Dolores immediately recognizes her father in the lineup. She orders him to be untied so she can speak with him. He’s untied, as she asked, and Teddy takes him to the infirmary. Dolores notices Bernard, but tells the men to take him to jail with the rest. In the infirmary, Peter lays on a bed, shaking and glitching. Dolores isn’t sure what to do with him, and it’s breaking her apart to see him like this. She turns to the one place she knows she can get help: Bernard.

Underground, Maeve tells Hector about the host that she recognized and how he was there in her old life. The two of them are in love with one another and their plan is to escape together after they find her daughter. Lee talked about the love of his life that ended up leaving him earlier on in his life.

At the fort, Bernard is taken to meet with Dolores, who talks to him about Arnold, “the man he was based on.” She takes him to see Peter and asks for his help. “There is beauty in what we are,” Dolores says. “Shouldn’t we try to survive?”

Downstairs, Maeve & Company hear the screams of men coming from down the halls, and they hide while they wait for whatever danger is ahead to pass. It’s the woman with the snake tattoo along her body. She takes them to meet Felix and his lab partner. The whole group exits in one of the elevators.

Bernard tells Dolores that Peter is unstable, and that he’s bouncing between old roles in his head. Bernard is going to try his best to fix him.

Charlotte and some of the Delos men are preparing the vehicles to go after the Fort. The colonel is talking with Dolores about the plan of attack. She plays the Confederatos and allows them get completely overrun by the Delos team. Teddy is having problems with the way Dolores handled everything. In the chaos of the massacre, Peter is taken by the Delos men, and Bernard is knocked out by Clementine. She drags him away from the fort, but there’s no clue as to where she is going. Dolores tells Teddy to kill the remaining soldiers, but he feels like he’s being controlled by her, just like he was controlled by those who run the park. He doesn’t listen to orders and spares the lives of the men.

The woman from the beginning of the episode wakes up on the shore of the lake, next to the dead tiger. She looks up from the mud to see the Native American hosts standing over her.

Up in the mountains of the park, Maeve and her crew are walking through a patch of snowy trees. Lee finds a head buried in the snow beside a tree, and it belongs to a Shogun warrior, not a western character. A samurai with his sword drawn appears from the trees, charging at Maeve.

The end.