‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere Recap With Spoilers: “Journey Into Night”

The new season begins with Bernard (maybe Arnold at this point) talking to Dolores in the basement, as they did for so much of Season One. Bernard talks about a dream he had where Dolores left him behind on the water. She asks him what it means.

“Dreams don’t mean anything Dolores,” he says. “They’re just noise. They aren’t real.”

Bernard ends the conversation after telling her that he’s frightened of what she might become. The path she might take.

Several shots of Bernard throughout his history are shown in glimpses, including the massacre at the park. He asks, “Is this now?”

Bernard then wakes up on a beach, water crashing over him. A military force approaches him with guns raised. They’re stopped however by Ashley Stubbs, who informs them that Bernard is “the boss.” Bernard joins Stubbs and the soldiers on a journey back to their base.

An entire military operation is set up further down the beach with boats anchored offshore. The soldiers are executing several hosts, trying to put them all down since they’re all now seen as a threat. Head of Delos operations Karl Strand introduces himself to Bernard. He tells Bernard that he has to kill all of the hosts, because they’re designed to be like real people, making them all dangerous. There are search-and-rescue teams “at the other parks.” He also mentions that communications have been down for two weeks.

Strand, Bernard, and a Delos team find a Native American host lying dead in the sand and extract his memory to find out what happened on the beach. The last thing he saw was Dolores, who executed him on site 11 days prior. Before shooting the man, she says, “Not all of us deserve to make it to the valley beyond.”

Bernard starts glitching, and he suddenly appears in a stable outside of Sweetwater, back on the night of the massacre. He and Charlotte Hale, along with several other human guests, are hiding. A few of the more unsavory hosts torture and kill a woman outside before leaving the scene, giving the guests a chance to escape. They kill a young host and make their escape. Bernard tells them of a nearby refurbishment outpost about two miles away, and they all head that direction.

A couple of guests are seen running through a field somewhere in the park. They’re chased by Dolores and Teddy, who are on horseback, and Dolores shoots them down. She’s then seen interrogating one guest as her cohorts put a noose around his neck. Several guests are standing on grave markers, all with ropes around their necks, waiting to be pushed off. Dolores chastises the main male guest for what he and the other people created in Westworld.

“You were prisoners of your own desires,” she says. “Now you’re a prisoner to mine.”

Before walking away, Dolores tells the guests that it’s time for her to play her most important role yet: herself. She leaves the people standing on the grave markers as she, Teddy, and others ride away.

A wolf walks through the scene of the massacre, and William (Man in Black) wakes up among the dead bodies. He walks over to another area where he’s attacked by a couple of rogue hosts. William takes them both out, and goes inside a cabin to stitch himself up.

Down in the depths of the labs, a rogue host is trying to kill Lee, but he’s stopped by Maeve who arrives with a gun in hand. She tells Lee that she wasn’t the one who killed everyone in the labs, and reveals that she’s searching for something in the park. He mentions that the map she was given wasn’t updated, and that he could help her find whatever it was. As long as she helped him get to the control room. Maeve agrees and follows Lee, gun pointed at his back.

The duo make their way to the control room, passing dead bodies in every room and hallway. The bodies are all over the interactive park map, keeping it from being useful, when they reach the control room.

“No one’s in control,” Lee says. He looks at Maeve’s paper to see what she’s looking for; it’s her daughter. After Lee tells Maeve that her daughter “isn’t real,” she does her best to convince him otherwise. He agrees to help her find her daughter.

Bernard and Charlotte debate the free will of Dolores while walking to the outpost with the guests. They come up on a vehicle with a park worker standing beside it and run over. Bernard has concerns though. He stays back and pulls Charlotte back with him; it’s a trap. The workers are dead and masked men appear from the tall grass around the clearing, firing their guns. Tallulah lets one of the guests run for his life and kills everyone else.

As he watches this unfold, Bernard begins to shake a bit, potentially glitching again. Charlotte says that she knows of another outpost not far from where they are.

Lee and Maeve keep moving through the halls of massacred employees. He tells her that a crew will be sweeping through the park to kill all of the hosts. She says she won’t be there when that happens. A few armed employees come through to check on everyone. Lee hints that Maeve is a host, but before the guards can react, another group of hosts appears and begins to kill them off. Maeve picks up a gun shoots the remaining guards. When they’re dead, she turns to Simon and threatens him with a line of dialogue that he had initially written for her. She tells him to take her to the nearest bar.

They show up on the rooftop pool/bar that’s meant for employees and find everyone dead. Everyone except Hector, who is drinking, covered in bullet holes and blood. He and Maeve kiss one another, reuniting for the first time since the massacre. She tells him that they need to keep Lee alive to help them find her daughter. Hector assures that he’ll stay with her no matter what.

Charlotte leads Bernard to a clearing where she opens up a hatch to a secret bunker. Downstairs, she reveals a project unlike the other host-building endeavors. The terrifying drone hosts are revealed here, working on the project. Charlotte types to someone on one of the computers, who responds by telling her that they will send help when she delivers some sort of package. She thinks it has already been sent. Bernard realizes that Delos has been logging guest DNA and experiences. Charlotte says that the package Delos is waiting for is a host with delicate information in its code. The company is willing to let more people die to ensure that it gets the host it needs.

William (Man in Black) comes up on a group of men that have been killed in the park. He eats the food at their campsite and begins taking ammo when the Young Ford host approaches him. Ford reveals that this is all part of a new game that he’s built. In this game, he must find the door.

“Congratulations, William,” Young Ford says. “This game is meant for you. The game begins where you ends. It ends where you began.”

William pulls a gun and shoots down Young Ford. He rides off to begin the game.

Below ground, Maeve repairs the bullet wounds in Hector’s chest. Lee appears with a cart full of clothes and weapons. Maeve makes him strip down in front of them and put on a simple Western outfit so he will fit in.

Out in the park, Dolores and Teddy ride out to the mountain ledge and talk about what’s been going on. Teddy still has his doubts. She tells him that “things that look like us” have been controlling them forever, taking their minds and making their choices. Now she remembers everything. She remembers that Teddy has always been by her side, throughout everything that the world has thrown at them. He wants to go live a simple life with her, but she strives for more. She wants to take the world of the humans away from them.

“I see it all now, so clearly,” she says. “The past, the present, the future. I know how this story ends…It ends with you and me.”

Dolores kisses Teddy as Tallulah rides up to them. “We found it,” she tells them.

“I need you to see this,” Dolores says to Teddy. “I need you to see the truth.”

Bernard agrees to help Charlotte find the host that Delos is waiting for. He will use the “mesh network” that the hosts are programmed with to try and find the right host. As he prepares this operation, Bernard begins to shake and tremble. Charlotte says the host they’re looking for is named Peter Abernathy.

As Charlotte heads into another room to change her clothes, Bernard quickly uses the fluid from inside the host he’s working on to help fix his glitch. As he finds the location of Peter, Bernard begins to glitch again, and ends up back in the present with Stubbs and Strand.

The military group marches into Sweetwater to see the decaying bodies of the guests that were murdered. The move up to the stage and find Ford, lying dead in front of the microphone. Bernard is still having trouble remembering what happened. The group then fans out to find out where the hosts are.

Strand and the group arrive at the water’s edge to find the dead body of a tiger washed up on shore.

“We’ve got Bengals in Park 6,” Stubbs says. “We’ve never had a stray cross park borders.”

A map shows that almost every host is in the same location. They arrive to a sea that isn’t on the map and shouldn’t be there. Bernard has no idea where it came from. As they look down into the water, they see that the bodies of all the hosts are floating, dead. Teddy is among them.

Looking out over the water, Bernard says, “I…I killed them. All of them.”